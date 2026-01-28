Avdija ended Tuesday's 115-111 loss to the Wizards with 17 points (6-14 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-6 FT), 12 rebounds, three assists and one block over 31 minutes.

After missing the prior two games due to back trouble, Avdija returned to action against his former club and looked fully healthy as he recorded his 13th double-double of the season. The breakout star has drained at least one three-pointer in every game he's played since the beginning of December, averaging 25.8 points, 7.7 assists, 7.4 boards, 2.1 threes and 1.0 steals over his last 23 contests.