Avdija closed Wednesday's 124-83 victory over Phoenix with 18 points (7-16 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists and two steals in 23 minutes.

Damian Lillard celebrated his return to Portland with a game-high 25 points, but Avdija was plenty productive as well, delivering the game's only double-double. The 25-year-old forward is coming off a career-best 2025-26 campaign that saw him score 24.2 points with 6.9 boards, 6.7 assists, 1.9 threes and 1.4 combined steals and blocks, and while the Blazers offense will now flow through the duo of Lillard and Ja Morant in the backcourt, it's encouraging that in Avdija's first game alongside them, his shot volume didn't take a big dip from the 16.1 FG attempts he averaged last season.