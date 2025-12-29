Avdija registered 24 points (8-16 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 5-10 FT), 10 assists, seven rebounds, two blocks and one steal over 39 minutes during the Trail Blazers' 114-108 win over the Celtics on Sunday.

Avdija wasn't the most efficient from beyond the arc or the charity stripe, but he still filled up the box score and led the Trail Blazers in assists, en route to his ninth double-double of the season. He finished as the Trail Blazers' second-leading scorer behind Shaedon Sharpe (26 points), and the former has scored at least 24 points in six of his last seven outings. Across 12 games since Dec. 2, Avdija has averaged 25.1 points, 8.4 assists, 7.3 rebounds, 2.0 threes and 1.0 steals over 36.9 minutes per game.