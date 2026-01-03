Avdija notched 34 points (10-19 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 11-14 FT), 11 assists, seven rebounds, one steal and one block across 38 minutes in Friday's 122-109 win over the Pelicans.

After shooting just 5-for-14 from the field in Wednesday's blowout loss to the Thunder, Avdija bounced back with his ninth 30-plus-point performance on the campaign. The star forward also led the Trail Blazers in assists en route to his 11th game with a double-double or better. The 2020 first-rounder continues to handle increased playmaking duties with Jrue Holiday (calf) and Scoot Henderson (hamstring) on the shelf. Avdija has dished out double-digit dimes in three of his last five appearances, averaging 26.2 points, 9.6 assists, 7.8 rebounds and 1.4 steals per contest during that stretch.