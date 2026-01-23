Avdija (back) is doubtful for Friday's game against the Raptors.

This is a downgrade after coach Tiago Splitter said Thursday night that the forward would be fine -- he failed to return to the game with 10:03 remaining in the third quarter. With Avdija likely to be sidelined Friday, Jerami Grant could see a bump in usage. More minutes could be available for Sidy Cissoko and Rayan Rupert as well.