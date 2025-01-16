Avdija (ankle) is doubtful for Thursday's game against the Clippers.
Avdija is in danger of missing his second game of the season with an ankle sprain Thursday. If he sits out, Scoot Henderson figures to be the primary beneficiary of Avdija's absence after scoring a career-high 39 points in Tuesday's start against the Nets.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Deni Avdija: Ruled out against Nets•
-
Trail Blazers' Deni Avdija: Questionable with ankle sprain•
-
Trail Blazers' Deni Avdija: Nabs double-double in loss•
-
Trail Blazers' Deni Avdija: Continues surging in win•
-
Trail Blazers' Deni Avdija: Good to go against Pelicans•
-
Trail Blazers' Deni Avdija: Questionable for Wednesday•