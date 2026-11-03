Avdija tallied 28 points (10-22 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 6-9 FT), three rebounds and five assists in 35 minutes during Monday's 118-110 victory over Denver.

The 28 points are a season-high for Avdija, who's now scored at least 23 in five consecutive games. The 25-year-old continued handling primary offensive responsibilities with Ja Morant (hamstring) sidelined, a trend that is likely to continue for as long as the first-year Blazer remains out. The only downside to Avdija's fantasy profile is his inefficiency at the free throw line, as he's now missed three or more of his attempts in five straight regular-season outings.