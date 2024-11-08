Avdija produced nine points (3-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-5 FT), seven rebounds and five assists over 25 minutes during Thursday's 118-105 loss to the Spurs.

Avdija has produced an inefficient start to the year, during which he has shot only 35.9 percent from the field and 20.0 percent from deep. The 23-year-old has struggled in a new setting this season, and he has taken a backseat to the club's top options in Anfernee Simons, Jerami Grant and Deandre Ayton. With Shaedon Sharpe making his return to game action, it's a possibility that Avdija sees a decrease in playing time, and Sharpe could even replace him in the starting five eventually.