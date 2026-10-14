Avdija recorded 26 points (9-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT), nine rebounds, four assists and two blocks across 25 minutes in Tuesday's 110-98 preseason win against Sacramento.

Avdija delivered an impressive all-around performance, leading Portland in scoring while finishing one rebound shy of a double-double. The versatile forward shot efficiently from the field, converted all six of his free-throw attempts and committed just one turnover. His production across multiple categories was an encouraging sign and he seems to be meshing well with Damian Lillard.