Avdija recorded 26 points (9-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT), nine rebounds, four assists and two blocks across 25 minutes in Tuesday's 110-98 preseason win against Sacramento.

Avdija delivered an impressive all-around performance, leading Portland in scoring while finishing one rebound shy of a double-double. The versatile forward shot efficiently from the field, converted all six of his free-throw attempts and committed just one turnover. His production across multiple categories was an encouraging sign and he seems to be meshing well with Damian Lillard.

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