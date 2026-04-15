Avdija posted 41 points (15-22 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 8-13 FT), 12 assists, seven rebounds and two blocks across 38 minutes in Tuesday's 114-110 Play-In Tournament win over the Suns.

Avdija turned in an extremely efficient performance from the field and got to the charity stripe often, finishing with a game-high 41 points. Including the postseason, the 25-year-old has reached the 40-point threshold twice in 2025-26 and three times in his career. The star forward also led all players in assists and recorded his second straight double-double. Avdija and the Trail Blazers are now set to face the Spurs in the first round of the playoffs.