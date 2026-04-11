Avdija accumulated 35 points (11-19 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 12-13 FT), four rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal across 35 minutes during Friday's 116-97 win over the Clippers.

Although Avdija's long-range shot was mostly off-target, he was otherwise brilliant in an all-around performance to lead the Trail Blazers to victory. The win brought the team even with the Clippers, and they'll need a win in the season finale against the Kings to secure the eighth seed and a meeting against the Suns in the play-in bracket. Based on the urgency, Avdija should receive maximum minutes in the season finale.