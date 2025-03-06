Avdija has been ruled ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's game against the Celtics due to a left quadricep injury.

Portland subbed Avdija out with 10:27 left in the fourth quarter. The 24-year-old forward had previously exited a Feb. 26 game against the Wizards early due to a left quad contusion, so he could be dealing with an aggravation of the previous injury. He'll finish Wednesday's game with 12 points (5-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, two assists and two blocks across 23 minutes. Avdija's next chance to play will come Friday against the Thunder.