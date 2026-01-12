default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Avdija exited to the locker room in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game against the Knicks due to an apparent back issue, Danny Marang of 1080 The Fan Portland reports.

Avdija appeared to tweak his back and limped immediately to the locker room in the final minutes of the game. He should be considered highly questionable to return with the game nearing its end.

More News