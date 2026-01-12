Trail Blazers' Deni Avdija: Exits to locker room
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Avdija exited to the locker room in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game against the Knicks due to an apparent back issue, Danny Marang of 1080 The Fan Portland reports.
Avdija appeared to tweak his back and limped immediately to the locker room in the final minutes of the game. He should be considered highly questionable to return with the game nearing its end.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Deni Avdija: Doesn't return Sunday•
-
Trail Blazers' Deni Avdija: Goes for 41 points in narrow win•
-
Trail Blazers' Deni Avdija: Sniffs triple-double in blowout•
-
Trail Blazers' Deni Avdija: Posts triple-double vs. SAS•
-
Trail Blazers' Deni Avdija: Double-doubles in victory•
-
Trail Blazers' Deni Avdija: Productive against OKC•