Head coach Tiago Splitter expects Avdija (back) to play Friday against the Raptors, Joe Freeman of The Oregonian reports.

"I think he'll be fine," said Splitter after Thursday's matchup with the Heat. Avdija left the floor early in the third quarter and was spotted receiving attention from the trainer, and he was later ruled out for the remainder of the contest. However, it'll still be worth monitoring Avdija's status leading up to tipoff given the fact that he recently missed time with a back injury.