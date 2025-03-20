Avdija registered 31 points (9-18 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 8-9 FT), 16 rebounds, eight assists and two blocks across 39 minutes during Wednesday's 115-99 win over Memphis.

Avdija shined in a convincing victory over the Grizzlies, and the surprise win is an encouraging sign for a squad that is trying to claw its way into the playoffs. Avdija and three other starters all scored in double-digits, and even Shaedon Sharpe, who usually sees lower numbers when Avdija takes over a game, scored 17 points. When healthy, Avdija often finishes as the team's top producer, and the team's playoff odds will increase as long as he continues to play at a high level..