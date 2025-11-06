Avdija generated 26 points (5-17 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 15-16 FT), 10 rebounds, nine assists, two steals and one block across 37 minutes of Wednesday's game against OKC.

Avdija fell one assist shy of his third career triple-double. He set career highs in free throw attempts and free throw makes while hitting the 25-point milestone for the fourth time in eight games this season. On the year, Avdija is averaging 24.4 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists over 33.4 minutes