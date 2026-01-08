Avdija generated 41 points (13-24 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 13-15 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one steal across 39 minutes of Wednesday's 103-102 win over the Rockets.

Avdija fell two points shy of tying his career high in points, and he did so without catching fire from three-point range. When he scored 43 points in February of 2024, he knocked down six threes. The 24-year-old has quietly become one of the NBA's budding stars, averaging 26.3 points, 7.2 rebounds and 7.0 assists per game this season.