Avdija contributed 32 points (12-18 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 4-5 FT), one rebound, two assists and one steal across 35 minutes during Wednesday's 125-117 win over New Orleans.

Even though Shaedon Sharpe led the way for the Trail Blazers with 35 points, there's no question that Avdija's performance was worth highlighting as well -- even if he didn't do much outside of scoring. Avdija has scored at least 20 points in all but one game this season but has leaped into a new level of late, surpassing the 30-point mark in three of his last five appearances. Avdija is averaging an impressive 30.2 points per game since the beginning of November.