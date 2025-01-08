Share Video

Avdija (wrist) will play in Wednesday's game against the Pelicans, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.

Avdija is available for the Blazers on Wednesday, overcoming a wrist injury as he avoids missing his first game of the season. The former first-rounder has excelled lately, averaging 19.4 points, 7.7 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.6 threes in 32.3 minutes over his last seven contests.

