Avdija (back) is available for Monday's game against the 76ers.

Avdija will return to action after missing the past four games due to a lower-back strain. Injuries have impacted the wing's availability as of late, but his production has remained strong when available, as the 25-year-old is averaging 26.0 points, 7.2 rebounds and 6.0 assists over his past 10 appearances. With Avdija back in the lineup, Sidy Cissoko is likely to revert to a bench role Monday.