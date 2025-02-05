Avdija provided six points (2-9 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds and one assist in 23 minutes during Tuesday's 112-89 victory over Indiana.
This was a poor showing for Avdija in what was arguably his worst game of the season. Fantasy managers should cut him some slack, however, as he's been solid over his last 10 appearances with 17.6 points, 7.1 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.5 three-pointers on 49.1 percent shooting from the field.
