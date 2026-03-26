Avdija notched 18 points (4-8 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 9-11 FT), four rebounds, seven assists and one block over 25 minutes during Wednesday's 130-99 win over the Bucks.

The 25-year-old forward hasn't scored fewer than 17 points in 10 straight games since returning from a back issue in early March. Over that stretch, Avdija is averaging 21.6 points, 7.0 assists, 6.1 boards, 1.1 threes and 1.4 combined blocks and steals despite shooting woes that have seen him manage a 42.3 percent mark from the floor and 20.8 percent from three-point range.