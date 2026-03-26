Trail Blazers' Deni Avdija: Hits for 18 against Milwaukee
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Avdija notched 18 points (4-8 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 9-11 FT), four rebounds, seven assists and one block over 25 minutes during Wednesday's 130-99 win over the Bucks.
The 25-year-old forward hasn't scored fewer than 17 points in 10 straight games since returning from a back issue in early March. Over that stretch, Avdija is averaging 21.6 points, 7.0 assists, 6.1 boards, 1.1 threes and 1.4 combined blocks and steals despite shooting woes that have seen him manage a 42.3 percent mark from the floor and 20.8 percent from three-point range.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Deni Avdija: Logs 18 points in victory•
-
Trail Blazers' Deni Avdija: Nets 23 points with 14 assists•
-
Trail Blazers' Deni Avdija: Comes close to double-double•
-
Trail Blazers' Deni Avdija: Double-doubles with five dimes•
-
Trail Blazers' Deni Avdija: Produces from charity stripe•
-
Trail Blazers' Deni Avdija: Scores 25 points•