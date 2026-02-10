Avdija produced 26 points (8-16 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 8-10 FT), 10 rebounds, eight assists, one block and two steals in 27 minutes during Monday's 135-118 win over the 76ers.

The Trail Blazers look like contenders when Avdija is in the lineup, and although the team was led by a career night from Toumani Camara, Avdija logged a brilliant night in his return to action. The standout should get the rest he needs during the All-Star break, and his full participation will enhance Portland's odds of snagging a postseason opportunity.