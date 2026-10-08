Avdija scored a team-high 23 points (9-13 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-4 FT) while chipping in two rebounds and two assists in 21 minutes during Wednesday's preseason win over the Warriors.

Only four Trail Blazers scored in double digits as 17 different players got court time, but Avdija provided some stability to the shifting lineup around him. Even after the offseason additions of Ja Morant and Damian Lillard to remake the backcourt, Avdija figures to be one of the focal points of Portland's offense after a breakout 2025-26 that saw him average 24.2 points, 6.9 boards, 6.7 assists, 1.9 threes and 1.4 combined steals and blocks over 66 regular-season games.