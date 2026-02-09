site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Trail Blazers' Deni Avdija: Iffy for Monday
RotoWire Staff
Avdija (back) is questionable for Monday's game against the 76ers.
Avdija could miss a fifth straight game due to a back injury. Jerami Grant and Sidy Cissoko figure to see larger roles if Avdija is unable to suit up.
