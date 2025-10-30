Avdija accumulated 19 points (6-12 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 7-10 FT), nine rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal across 34 minutes during Wednesday's 136-134 victory over the Jazz.

The 24-year-old forward just missed picking up his first double-double of the young season. Avdija is coming off a breakout 2024-25 campaign, but he's been even more productive to begin 2025-26 thanks to increased shot volume. Through five games, he's averaging 22.6 points, 6.4 boards, 4.2 assists, 2.4 threes and 1.0 blocks while attempting 15.8 FGs, including 6.4 threes, a contest.