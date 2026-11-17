Avdija recorded 27 points (11-19 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 2-4 FT), eight rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block in 30 minutes during Monday's 106-98 loss to Minnesota.

Avdija was ultra-efficient for the second consecutive outing, and he's now made 11 shots and three triples in back-to-back games. Over that same stretch, Avdija has shot a robust 22-for-32 (68.8 percent) from the field and 6-for-8 (75 percent) from long range while still chipping in across the board from a fantasy perspective. He's scored 24 or more points in four straight contests, pushing his average to 23.9 points to go along with 6.1 rebounds, 6.3 assists, 1.1 steals and 2.0 three-pointers in 32.7 minutes across 13 regular-season outings.