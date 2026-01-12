Avdija didn't return to Sunday's 123-114 loss to the Knicks after exiting with 1:53 remaining in the fourth quarter due to an apparent back injury. He finished with 25 points (8-17 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 8-10 FT), five rebounds, four assists, three steals and one block in 38 minutes.

Avdija's back injury didn't look to be a major concern, but the 25-year-old forward's status will now be worth monitoring ahead of Tuesday's game against the Warriors. He's reached the 20-point mark in each of the Trail Blazers' first six outings of January, averaging 30.3 points to go along with 7.0 assists, 6.7 rebounds, 2.5 three-pointers and 1.2 steals in 36.5 minutes per contest.