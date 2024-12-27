Avdija posted 27 points (9-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 7-10 FT), eight rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal in 31 minutes during Thursday's 122-120 victory over Utah.
Avdija and Shaedon Sharpe each scored 27 points to lead the way for the Trail Blazers, who pulled out the win in the final seconds. Avdija's 27 points were a season high, and he made contributions in every major category. With key starters back to full health, Avdija seems destined for a reserve role, but he's seeing 25-plus minutes with regularity and holds fantasy value in deeper leagues.
