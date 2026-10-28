Avdija notched 23 points (8-15 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 3-7 FT), four rebounds, nine assists and one steal over 33 minutes during Tuesday's 136-129 win over the Lakers.

Avdija tied Ja Morant for the team lead in scoring and nearly posted a double-double with nine assists, including a big three down the stretch. The forward has been the engine of Portland's 3-0 start, and with Shaedon Sharpe (knee) sidelined, the Blazers are leaning heavily on his playmaking. He'll look to keep it rolling Thursday at home against Memphis.