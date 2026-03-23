Avdija ended with 23 points (7-17 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 7-8 FT), six rebounds and 14 assists in 33 minutes during Sunday's 128-112 loss to Denver.

Avdija showed some impressive playmaking, racking up double-digit dimes by halftime, and he also did a nice job of limiting his turnovers. This was Avdija's third straight game scoring 20-plus points, and he'll look to keep his hot streak alive Monday versus the Nets.