Avdija generated 32 points (11-22 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 7-12 FT), 11 rebounds, 11 assists, two steals and one block across 38 minutes of Wednesday's 122-121 loss to the Bulls.

Avdija logged the third triple-double of his career, each of which has included at least 30 points. The sixth-year forward has eclipsed the 30-point milestone four times this season after reaching that threshold merely eight times in 72 regular-season games during the 2024-25 campaign. Avdija is averaging 25.9 points, 6.7 rebounds and 5.2 assists in 15 games played this season.