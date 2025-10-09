Avdija will come off the bench for Wednesday's preseason game against the Warriors, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.

Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups said he'll be trying different lineups throughout the preseason, and Wednesday's starting five doesn't include Avdija. Instead, it'll be Jrue Holiday, Shaedon Sharpe, Toumani Camara, Jerami Grant and Donovan Clingan. Avdija started in each of his final 42 appearances during the 2024-25 regular season.