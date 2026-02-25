Trail Blazers' Deni Avdija: Out again Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Avdija (back) will remain on the inactive list for Thursday's game in Chicago.
Thursday will mark Avdija's second straight game on the sidelines, and it's not a great sign that he continues to get ruled out 24 hours in advance of tipoff. Kris Murray, Sidy Cissoko and Matisse Thybulle will continue to pick up the slack in Avdija's absence.
