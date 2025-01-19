Avdija (ankle) will not play Saturday against the Rockets, Sean Highkin of Rip City Radio 620 Portland reports.
There is no surprise here, as Avdija was carrying a doubtful tag prior to this update. He'll be sidelined for a third straight game, but it's unclear if he'll be able to play Sunday against the Bulls. Meanwhile, Jerami Grant (face) remains questionable on the injury report.
