Trail Blazers' Deni Avdija: Paces Portland in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Avdija totaled 25 points (8-17 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, four assists, three blocks and one steal across 32 minutes in Monday's 122-108 win over the Lakers.
Avdija turned in a well-rounded performance Monday, leading the Trail Blazers in scoring with five three-pointers while adding a combined four steals and blocks. The forward has opened the season on fire, reaching or surpassing 20 points in each of Portland's first four games after averaging 16.9 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.9 assists across 72 regular-season contests last year.
