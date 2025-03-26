Avdija closed Tuesday's 122-111 loss to Cleveland with 17 points (6-17 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 2-6 FT), 10 rebounds, six assists and one steal in 38 minutes.

Avdija now has 14 double-doubles to his name this season. This was also his 12th game with at least six dimes. He's had a very strong month, posting averages of 23.0 points, 10.2 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 0.5 blocks, 0.7 steals and 2.8 three-pointers over his last 10 games.