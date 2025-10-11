Avdija produced 15 points (4-9 FG, 6-6 FT, 1-3 3Pt), six rebounds and two assists over 23 minutes in Friday's 124-123 preseason win over the Kings.

Avdija was back in the starting lineup, which is where he's projected to be when the season begins. Although Jerami Grant will be vying for time at the position, the veteran doesn't fit as well into Portland's youth-focused plans, and the team has already invested a lot of capital to retain Avdija. Right now, the job appears to be his to lose.