Trail Blazers' Deni Avdija: Poats 15 points in starting role
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Avdija produced 15 points (4-9 FG, 6-6 FT, 1-3 3Pt), six rebounds and two assists over 23 minutes in Friday's 124-123 preseason win over the Kings.
Avdija was back in the starting lineup, which is where he's projected to be when the season begins. Although Jerami Grant will be vying for time at the position, the veteran doesn't fit as well into Portland's youth-focused plans, and the team has already invested a lot of capital to retain Avdija. Right now, the job appears to be his to lose.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Deni Avdija: Starting Friday•
-
Trail Blazers' Deni Avdija: Contributes 14 points from bench•
-
Trail Blazers' Deni Avdija: On bench for preseason opener•
-
Trail Blazers' Deni Avdija: Returns to court for Israel•
-
Trail Blazers' Deni Avdija: Won't play vs. LAL•
-
Trail Blazers' Deni Avdija: Unlikely to play Sunday•