Trail Blazers' Deni Avdija: Posts 20 points in narrow loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Avdija posted 20 points (6-16 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 8-10 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and one block in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 118-114 loss to the Timberwolves.
Avdija got off to a fast start with seven points in the first quarter, but his numbers dipped a bit when he shared the court with Jerami Grant, who had a standout game from the bench. The two were locked n a timeshare before Grant's season-ending knee injury, and although Grant started in every game he participated in last season, Avdija and Toumani Camara are projected to oust him from the first unit. Avdija is definitely deserving of a starting position due to his apt scoring and encouraging rebound totals.
