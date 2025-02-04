Avdija notched 24 points (8-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT), eight rebounds, five assists and one steal in 43 minutes before fouling out of Monday's 121-119 overtime victory over the Suns.
Avdija has been a driving force behind Portland's improvement in recent weeks, although his heightened usage has cut into playing tie for Shaedon Sharpe, who's had a bumpy rise since losing the starting gig. Although the team is only 21-29, the team's playoff hopes are far from over based on the new offensive scheme. More standout games from Avdija could help close the gap quickly.
