Avdija finished with 31 points (6-14 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 19-23 FT), 19 rebounds, 10 assists and one steal in 37 minutes during Sunday's 123-115 loss to Oklahoma City.

This was the second 30-point triple-double of the season for Avdija, and he became just the second player in NBA history to score 30-plus points in each of his first four career triple-doubles. Avdija did appear to tweak something in his right foot during the game, and while he was able to play through it, it wouldn't be surprising to see him pop up on the injury report with Portland's next two matchups coming as a Tuesday-Wednesday, back-to-back set.