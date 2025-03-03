Avdija logged 30 points (8-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 13-13 FT), 12 rebounds and 10 assists across 42 minutes during Sunday's 133-129 overtime loss to Cleveland.

Avdija returned Sunday after missing the previous game with a left quad contusion, leading all Portland players in scoring, rebounds and assists en route to a triple-double performance. Avdija matched a season high in scoring while setting a new season high in assists in one of his best outings of the year.