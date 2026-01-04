Trail Blazers' Deni Avdija: Posts triple-double vs. SAS
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Avdija finished Saturday's 115-110 win over the Spurs with 29 points (9-23 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 8-11 FT), 11 rebounds, 10 assists and a block across 39 minutes.
Avdija was one of three Trail Blazers who scored at least 20 points in this game, with Donovan Clingan and Toumani Camara being the others. The star forward carried the Blazers offensively and posted his third triple-double of the campaign. It was also his ninth game with at least 10 assists, and his sixth with 10 or more boards.
