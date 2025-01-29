Avdija amassed 30 points (10-18 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 7-9 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and two steals over 38 minutes during Tuesday's 125-112 victory over the Bucks.

Avdija poured in a season-high 30 points in the surprise win, stepping up for the shorthanded Trail Blazers -- Jerami Grant left this game after 16 minutes with an ankle injury. Avdija has been on a heater lately, posting averages of 20.0 points, 8.7 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 2.0 steals over his last seven games.