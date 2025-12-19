Avdija chipped in 35 points (12-19 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 10-12 FT), five rebounds, five assists and one steal across 42 minutes during Thursday's 134-133 overtime victory over Sacramento.

Avdija had another excellent outing against the Kings, registering his eighth 30-point game of the season. He did so while shooting 12-for-19 from the floor and converting ten made free throws, the final two coming in overtime with one second remaining to give his team the win. In December, Avdija is averaging 9.7 free-throw attempts per game, which trails only Luka Doncic (10.4). Avdija's game is blossoming rapidly. Over his last 10 outings, he hasn't finished a game with fewer than four rebounds, five assists or 16 points.