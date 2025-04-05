Avdija posted a game-high 37 points (12-25 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 11-14 FT), 11 rebounds and five assists in 35 minutes during Friday's 118-113 loss to Chicago.

It's the third time in the last four games Avdija has topped 30 points and the seventh time in 16 appearances since the beginning of March, with Friday's effort representing his best offensive performance of the season. The ninth overall pick in the 2020 Draft is blossoming in Portland -- over that 16-game stretch, Avdija is averaging 24.9 points, 10.6 boards, 5.5 assists, 2.8 threes and 1.0 steals while shooting 50.8 percent from the floor and 43.1 percent from beyond the arc.