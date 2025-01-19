Avdija (ankle) is probable for Sunday's game versus the Bulls, Danny Marang of 1080 The Fan Portland reports.

Avdija appears set to return from a three-game absence. For now, there's no word of any possible restrictions. He's been a key player for Portland this season, posting averages of 14.0 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.0 steals in 28.0 minutes.