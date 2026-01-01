Avdija notched 17 points (5-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 6-7 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists, one block and two steals in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 124-95 loss to Oklahoma City.

The 24-year-old forward continues to enjoy a breakout campaign. Avdija scored at least 16 points and produced at least 10 combined boards and dimes in all 14 of Portland's December fixtures, averaging 24.6 points, 8.5 assists, 7.4 rebounds, 1.9 threes and 1.2 steals on the month.