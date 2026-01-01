Trail Blazers' Deni Avdija: Productive against OKC
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Avdija notched 17 points (5-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 6-7 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists, one block and two steals in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 124-95 loss to Oklahoma City.
The 24-year-old forward continues to enjoy a breakout campaign. Avdija scored at least 16 points and produced at least 10 combined boards and dimes in all 14 of Portland's December fixtures, averaging 24.6 points, 8.5 assists, 7.4 rebounds, 1.9 threes and 1.2 steals on the month.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Deni Avdija: Rebound shy of triple-double•
-
Trail Blazers' Deni Avdija: Double-double vs. Boston•
-
Trail Blazers' Deni Avdija: Scores team-high 25 points•
-
Trail Blazers' Deni Avdija: Comes close to triple-double•
-
Trail Blazers' Deni Avdija: Another strong line•
-
Trail Blazers' Deni Avdija: Pours in 35 for OT win•