Avdija (quadricep) has been listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Pistons.
Avdija missed Friday's game against the Thunder and might not be ready to play Sunday against Detroit. If the veteran forward can't play Sunday, Kris Murray and Jabari Walker (hand) are candidates for more time on the floor for Portland against the Pistons.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Deni Avdija: Ruled out Friday•
-
Trail Blazers' Deni Avdija: Iffy for Friday vs. OKC•
-
Trail Blazers' Deni Avdija: Exits early with quad injury•
-
Trail Blazers' Deni Avdija: Posts triple-double in return•
-
Trail Blazers' Deni Avdija: Good to go Sunday•
-
Trail Blazers' Deni Avdija: Questionable for Sunday•