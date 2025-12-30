Avdija supplied 27 points (9-18 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 8-12 FT), nine rebounds, 11 assists and two steals over 39 minutes during Monday's 125-122 win over the Mavericks.

Avdija's breakout season has a full head of steam going into 2026. This game marked a second straight double-double for Avdija, who narrowly missed another triple-double. Monday was Avdija's third game in a row playing a hefty 39 minutes. Now in his sixth season, Avdija is averaging 25.6 points, 7.2 rebounds and 6.9 assists. He can threaten defenses as a scorer and passer, allowing Avdija to simply make the right reads all game. There are no signs of Avdija falling off at this rate.